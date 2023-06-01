Romania participates in the 107th meeting of the Martitime Safety Committee in London

Romania participates, between May 31 and June 9, in the 107th meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the International Maritime Organization - IMO, an event that takes place at the organization's headquarters in London (UK), informs a press release of the Training Centre for Merchant Marine and Harbour Personnel - Ceronav.

The event is of major importance in the field of maritime transport and represents an essential opportunity for discussions and actions regarding maritime safety and security.

The MSC is the highest technical body of the IMO, which develops the rules regarding the safety of maritime navigation at the international level. During the session, topics relevant to the maritime industry will be addressed, among which the achievement of the objectives that regulate the operation of maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS), with a view to adopting a MASS code, which will enter into force in 2025, the elaboration and development of standards of safety for the offshore personnel, issues related to piracy, maritime security and sea migration.

"Maritime transport is one of the largest industries, and safety in this field is vital. The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) considers all aspects related to maritime security, covering both ships and passengers. Romania is an active member of the IMO and one of the most important suppliers of maritime officers for the international fleet," said Ovidiu Sorin Cupsa, head of Ceronav, IMO Maritime Ambassador.

The participation of the Ceronav delegation as Romania's representative in the committees of the International Maritime Organization, together with the other member states, contributes to the strengthening of life safety policies at sea.

The IMO is the specialized body of the United Nations, which coordinates, regulates and standardizes maritime activity worldwide, the most important IMO Conventions being: SOLAS (1960), MARPOL (1973/1978), STCW (1978), ISPS (2002) . The International Maritime Organization was established in 1948 and includes 171 member states and 3 states with associate membership status. Romania has been a member state of the IMO since March 20, 1965. AGERPRES