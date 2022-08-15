Romania ranks second in the "all time" medal table of the Hall of Fame of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), with 123 medals, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced on Sunday.

"An exceptional result that raises Romania to second place in the "all time" medal table of the Hall of Fame of the International Olympiad in Informatics, with 123 medals! Alexandru Luchianov (International Computer High School of Bucharest), Luca Perju-Verzotti (Tudor Vianu National College of Computer Science in Bucharest), Andrei-Robert Ion (International Computer High School of Bucharest) and Alexandru-Radu Todoran (Aurel Vlaicu High School in Orastie, Hunedoara county) - Romania's Informatics Olympic team. I met these fabulous students, three weeks ago, at the airport, on the way back from CEOI2022 [Central European Olympiad in Informatics 2022], where they won everything that could be won: 4 medals + 1st place in teams. Now, at the International Olympiad in Informatics (2022 edition - Indonesia), in the same team format, but coordinated and accompanied by Prof. Marius Nicoli (Fratii Buzesti National College) - Team Leader and Andrei-Costin Constantinescu (ETH - Zurich, former Olympic medalist), succeeded in shining yet again: 4 medals, second place in Europe and 8th place in the world (out of 90 participating countries)," Cimpeanu wrote on Facebook.According to the minister, thanks are due to all those who, over the years, have made such a performance possible: students, teachers, parents, with a structured, combined, centered and oriented effort towards excellence, an effort crowned with success.My thanks and congratulations go to all those involved in achieving these exceptional results! I extend my gratitude to the Centre of Excellence in Computer Science and Information Technologies. Let me mention once again this edition's results, because they are worth remembering:* Alexandru Luchianov (International Computer High School of Bucharest) - gold medal* Luca Perju-Verzotti (Tudor Vianu National College of Computer Science in Bucharest) - silver medal* Alexandru-Raul Todoran (Aurel Vlaicu High School in Orastie) - silver medal* Andrei-Robert Ion - bronze medal (International Computer High School of Bucharest).* second place in the history of the International Olympiad in Informatics in the medal ranking* second place in Europe and 8th place in the world at the current edition!" added Sorin Cimpeanu.He reaffirmed that he has confidence in the "Educated Romania" project."I believe in an Educated Romania where all children and young people have access to a quality education and I believe in a Romania of performance through hard work and dedication. I believe in the right balance between Excellency and Equity!" concluded the Minister of Education.