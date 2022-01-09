Romania records 4,712 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 59,011

As many as 4,712 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 41,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 391 are in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

As of Sunday, 1,844,537 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 14,229 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first passage through the disease.

According to GCS, 1,758,184 patients were declared cured.

At the national level, 11,195,350 RT-PCR tests and 6,324,496 rapid antigen tests were processed.

In the last 24 hours, 16,178 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,148 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,030 on request) and 24,934 rapid antigen tests, agerpres.ro informs.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 227 people were reconfirmed positive with COVID-19.

* * *

As many as 14 deaths - 9 men and 5 women - in patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll nationwide to 59,011 people, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Of the 14 deaths, two were recorded in the age category 50-59 years, four in the age category 60-69 years, five in the age category 70-79 years and three in the age category over 80 years.

According to GCS, 13 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had comorbidities and one deceased patient had no medical record.

Out of the total of 14 deceased patients, only one was vaccinated, the age group 60-69 years, having associated comorbidities.

* * *

Police and gendarmes applied in the last 24 hours 1,342 contravention sanctions, totaling 384,567 RON, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some steps to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCS reported on Sunday.

* * *

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are in Bucharest - 860 and in the counties of Cluj - 419 and Suceava - 415, the GCS reported on Sunday.

The capital has an increase of 2.17 cases per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when a value of 1.76 per thousand inhabitants was recorded.

* * *

Cluj County ranks first in terms of the cumulative infection rate at 14 days, with 2.85 cases per thousand inhabitants. Large cases are also recorded in the counties of Ilfov - 2.02 and Brasov - 1.91 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Eleven cities nationwide have a cumulative COVID-19 infection rate of more than 3 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. At the level of the communes, the highest influence per thousand inhabitants is registered in Ciurila, in Cluj County - 12.39.