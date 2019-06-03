Romania's aggregate government deficit doubles in April to 1.1pct of GDP from March 2019

Romania's aggregate government deficit more than doubled in April 2019, to 11.4 billion lei, or 1.1pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from 5.5 billion lei (0.54 pct of GDP) as recorded at the end of March 2019, according to the operative data from the national budget execution posted by the Ministry of Public Finance on Monday on its website.

Compared with the same period of 2018, the deficit advanced 88.42pct, as the deficit at the end of April 2018 was 6.05 billion lei, or 0.65pct of GDP.

Government's aggregate revenues amounted to 99.5 billion lei, or 9.7pct of GDP compared with 9.5pct of GDP in the same period of 2018. In percentage terms, the revenues were 11pct higher, in nominal terms, against the same period of the previous year.

Government's aggregate outlays amounted to 110.9 billion lei, 15.9pct higher than in the same period of the previous year.