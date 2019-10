Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the 60,000-USD W60 ITF tournament in Nantes, France, after defeating French Myrtille Georges 6-7 (1) 6-2 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Bogdan, 26, world number 126, prevailed in two hours and 20 minutes over 28-year-old Georges, world number 25, whom she also defeated in the 2015 Glasgow ITF tournament.Bogdan's next opponent will be another representative of France, Oceane Dodin, 23, world number 232.