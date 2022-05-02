Romania to discuss security of energy supply solutions in Bulgaria on May 5 in Sofia with partners in region

Romania will participate on May 5, in Sofia, in the first regional working group, part of the European Union's Energy Platform for natural gas procurement, in which security solutions will be discussed in the energy supply, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu announced on Monday.

"Romania will participate in the first regional working group, as part of the EU Energy Platform for Joint Gas Procurement, which will take place in Sofia on May 5, to discuss solutions with Bulgaria and our partners in the region for security of energy supply," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

While in Brussels, the minister had a working meeting on the sidelines of the Energy Council meeting with Ditte Juul Jorgensen, Director General of DG ENER within the European Commission, with whom he discussed concrete energy infrastructure projects, prospects for putting into operation deep onshore natural gas exploitation as well as offshore in the Black Sea that can bring energy security benefits to Romania and the region.

Earlier, Virgil Popescu had a working meeting with Kadri Simson, the European Commissioner for Energy. The topics addressed focused on the situation of energy security at EU level, diversification of sources and supply routes, investments planned by Romania in the sector, including from the perspective of capitalizing on the potential of offshore reserves in the Black Sea, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Also, in the context of the current discussions on reducing energy dependence on Russia, we discussed concrete ways of coordinating future action at European level and, in parallel, launching regional projects aimed at identifying alternative energy supply solutions," the energy minister stressed.