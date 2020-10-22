Romania to have National Cyber Security Directorate

Romania needs to create excellence hubs to stop the migration of IT specialists abroad and, in this sense, we are preparing the appearance of the National Cyber Security Directorate, which will act as a link between the state, private and academic area, Sabin Popescu, Head of the Department of Analysis, Policy and Cooperation at the National Cyber Security Incident Response Center (CERT-RO) told the 10th edition of the #certCON10 online conference, according to AGERPRES.

"CERT-RO has reached the moment of maturity and all these ten years of existence of the institution have meant increasing, maturing, more deeply understanding cyber security at national and international level. They have meant the implementation of the NIS Directive, the Romanian presidency of the European Union in the field of cyber security, the challenges posed by cyber security, 5G, a lot of international cooperation, but also at the national level. It has also meant preparing for the emergence of a new institution - the National Directorate of Cyber Security Romania needs this National Cyber Security Directorate. Romania needs a new mature, firm, professional approach, with everything that means the civilian area of cyber security. Romania needs to prepare, motivate and keep its professionals. Romania is not an abstract concept. No, Romania is us, the citizens, the institutions, all who call ourselves Romanians and who have a duty to this country and to ourselves," Popescu said.

"Romania is the sixth country in the world in terms of the number of specialists who graduated from the IT faculties in the country, but paradoxically it has a deficit of over 15,400 IT specialists and a deficit of 2,000 - 2,200 cyber security specialists. We can create hubs of excellence that will help stop the brain haemorrhage and maintain the country's highly skilled workforce, which is currently migrating abroad. The new international cyber security challenges as well as the European Union's requirements in this area are constantly multiplying. 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Big data, cyber standardization and certification, etc. require an adequate response not only from an institution, but especially from the states. This is precisely why the Directorate will act like the link between the state, private, and academic area, for the creation of the appropriate national framework for Romania's response to these new challenges," pointed out the CERT-RO representative.

The conference, which addresses topics of interest in the field of cyber security, such as: 5G Toolbox, certification and standardization, education, awareness and psychology in cyber security, e-Governance & women in cyber, incidents and security measures, revision of the NIS Directive, emerging technologies, IoT, Blockchain, etc., brings together hundreds of cyber security experts, government officials and policy makers, but also representatives of private companies in various fields and industries, NGOs and representatives of academia.