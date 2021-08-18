 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania to win six medals at EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships

eubcboxing.org
box

Romania will end the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo with six medals, and all that is left out to know is their colours.

In the 66 kg category, Dinamo player Radu Nelu Simion clearly defeated Israeli Ariel Mouromtsev by points and advanced to the semi-finals, thus securing a medal, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Boxing Federation.

The other four boxers who have progressed to the semis are Alexandru Magdalin (52 kg), Alexandru Dumitru Suvache (54 kg), Bogdan Trifu (57 kg), and Leon Andrei Majer (cat. 90 kg).

On Tuesday, in the schoolgirls' 48kg semi-finals, Mirela Elisa Cojocaru was defeated by Ukrainian Maria Panashenko and was left with the bronze medal

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.