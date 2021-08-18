Romania to win six medals at EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships

Romania will end the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo with six medals, and all that is left out to know is their colours.

In the 66 kg category, Dinamo player Radu Nelu Simion clearly defeated Israeli Ariel Mouromtsev by points and advanced to the semi-finals, thus securing a medal, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Boxing Federation.

The other four boxers who have progressed to the semis are Alexandru Magdalin (52 kg), Alexandru Dumitru Suvache (54 kg), Bogdan Trifu (57 kg), and Leon Andrei Majer (cat. 90 kg).

On Tuesday, in the schoolgirls' 48kg semi-finals, Mirela Elisa Cojocaru was defeated by Ukrainian Maria Panashenko and was left with the bronze medal