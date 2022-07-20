Romania-Ukraine agreement regarding lucrative works of family members of diplomatic missions

The Executive has approved, through a memorandum, to negotiate and sign an agreement, at the level of the Romanian and Ukrainian governments, regarding the lucrative activities of family members of members of diplomatic missions and consulate positions.

"The Executive has approved the Agreement between the Romanian Government and Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers. Through this agreement a preliminary procedure will be established for people eligible of being employed on the host country's territory. This is about family members of diplomatic, consular, administrative and technical staff of Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices in Ukraine and Ukraine's in Romania, who are authorized to carry out lucrative activities in the accrediting state, after receiving the appropriate authorization," the Government press release shows.

Furthermore, the agreement convenes the fact that there will be no restrictions regarding the nature or type of activity that can be carried out, provided that it does not go against public order or national security.

The agreement will be concluded for an indefinite period of time and can be terminated by either side through a written notice addressed to the other party.AGERPRES