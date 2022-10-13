Romania wants to invest 1.8 billion euros in energy projects for irrigation system (Minister)

Romania is trying to implement a pilot project for irrigation infrastructure, the investment amounting to 1.8 billion euros on 1,700-kilometer length of irrigation canals, said the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, at the videoconference "Business in agriculture", organized by Bursa magazine.

He emphasized that work must be done on the project and the details must be further discussed with the Commission services that serve the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) so that all the details regarding the operationalization of these infrastructures can be finalized and can be included in the REPowerEU chapter, the chapter intended in its entirety to the production, transport, distribution of green energy and to the increase of the energy autonomy and independence of the member state, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the Minister of Investments referred to the call that is aimed exclusively at the agri-food industry, this time for capitalization with technological equipment that will increase productivity and contribute to strengthening the competitive position on the market.

"We have 150 million euros planned for this type of investment as well. It is also a pilot test of ours, which, depending on the results we will obtain, can be extended," the minister added.