Romania will continue its active efforts to support Romanians in Israel (CSAT)

The security situation in Israel was addressed during Thursday's meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT), in which context the members of the CSAT emphasized that Romania condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas from the first day, attacks which caused numerous loss of lives humanity and wounded among civilians.

Regarding the Romanian citizens affected by developments in the region, the Presidential Administration says Romania will continue its active efforts to provide support to those in need, as a crisis cell has already been established, which works on a permanent basis, to provide support to Romanian citizens for their repatriation, as well as for the provision of consular assistance, Agerpres reports.

Up to this moment, approximately 2,035 Romanians have been repatriated and the steps continue for other Romanian citizens who requested this.