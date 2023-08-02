Romanian athletes advance to athletics, swimming finals at Chengdu Universiade

Romanian triple-jump athlete Razvan-Cristian Grecu and 100m backstroke swimmer Denis Popescu on Tuesday advanced to the finals at the World University Summer Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, told Agerpres.

Grecu was third in Group B of the triple jump qualifications, with 16.43 metrEs.

Also in athletics, Mihai-Sorin Dringo qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 400m race on August 2, after winning the third heat 46:85.100.

In swimming, Popescu progressed fifth to the final of the men's 100 m backstroke 54: 57.100. The final is scheduled for August 2.

Also in the men's 100 m backstroke, Andrei Ungur (56.16) failed to progress, and so did Daniel Nicusan (1:02.75) and Emil Dancanet (1:03.85) in the men's 100 m breaststroke, as well as Andrei Ungur (24.79) and Tobias Dumitrache ( 25.24) in the men's 50 m butterfly.

The Romanian women's basketball team will play Portugal for places 9-10 on August 3.

In table tennis,the individual preliminary groups, Paul Mladin defeated Nepalese Roshan Ojha 3-0, Mihai Nemaciuc beat Brazilian Luis Camarco Rodrigues 3-0, and Darius Toma beat Cypriot Charalambos Tsissios 3-0 0. The three Romanians qualified to the main draw.

There are 40 athletes competing for Romania in five sports - athletics, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming and table tennis - at the 31st edition of the World University Summer Games taking place in Chnagdu, China, July 28 to August 8