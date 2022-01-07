Romanian crews rank 65th, 66th after sixth stage of 2022 Dakar Rally

The two Romanian crews that are competing in the auto category of the 2022 Dakar Rally have taken 65th and 66th place after the sixth stage, taking place on Friday, in a loop, in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Iacob Ilie Buhai Hotea/Tudor Turdean crew took 65th place, timed at 5 h 29 min 41 sec at 348 km, by 02 h 22 min 56 sec slower than winner Orlando Terranova (Argentina).

The Hummer manned by Mihai Ban and Stefan Catalin Ion (better known by his stage name - Cheloo) concluded the stage on the 66th spot, 02 h 23 min 16 sec behind the leader.

In the general rankings, the Ban/Ion crew moved up to 57th, being 32 h 46 min 33 sec behind Qatari leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, and Buhai Hotea/Turdean are ranked 60th, 38 h 47 min 08 sec from the leader.

Saturday is a day off, while the seventh stage is to take place on Sunday, between Riyadh and Al Dawadimi, with a length of 701 km, of which 402 km are timed.