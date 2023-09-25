Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Consort Radu paying visit to Kingdom of Spain

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, will visit the Kingdom of Spain this week, during which they will hold a series of public meetings in the country's capital, Madrid, and in Toledo, told Agerpres.

The royal visit takes place during Spain's presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) and will include a meeting with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Her Majesty Margaret and Prince Consort Radu will also visit institutions such as the EU Satellite Centre (SatCen), the Toledo Infantry Academy and the Civil Guard.

According to Her Majesty's House, during her visit to Spain, the Custodian of the Crown will give a speech on Romania's action in the EU and in the current regional context at the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid.

The royal visit will also include meetings with representatives of the Romanian and Moldovan communities, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, and with members of the Romanian community in Toledo.

The visit of Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu to the Kingdom of Spain takes place between September 25-29.