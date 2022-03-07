Romanian gov't passes support measures for refugees from Ukraine

On Monday, the Romanian government passed new measures providing support and humanitarian assistance to children, adults, people with disabilities and all Ukrainians coming to Romania, according to governmental spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

"At the moment, there are more than 80,000 people having come from Ukraine to Romania, including 30,000 minors. Given the developments in Ukraine, a neighbouring country, the government is ready to offer all solutions to refugee families; people need their rights to education, health, employment, child protection, protection of persons with disabilities secured, therefore new organisational measures are needed to facilitate and encourage the involvement of the civil society, the private sector, individuals who will continue to make donations to the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, on the other hand, international organisations needing a simpler mechanism of co-operation and involvement alongside the authorities," said Carbunaru after a government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

He pointed out that one of the measures is the right to education for Ukrainian children. Ukrainian children will be entitled to free accommodation, food allowance, school supplies, clothing, footwear and textbooks, free public transportation as provided by law, and there is also the allocation of basic food to all children in primary and secondary education. Unvaccinated children will also qualify for vaccination schedules under the national programmes managed by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding university students, Carbunaru said that the Ministry of Education will be able to approve an additional number of enrollments, within the limit of 20% of the schooling capacity.

"For all refugees who will be accommodated on the premises of pre-university units and schools, either public or private, a housing subsidy for each refugee of 50 lei per day and a meal subsidy in the amount of 20 lei for each refugee a day will be granted for 90 days," he added.

He said that with regard to children who come unaccompanied, in order to ensure an integrated response of the institutions that must be involved for the protection of the rights of these children in each county, each district of Bucharest City will set up a task force if need be.

"This task force will quickly identify the most appropriate measure to protect these children. So far, from data we have centralised at the government level, there are 186 children of Ukrainian citizens cared for in special centres in nine counties of the country," he said.

Other measures are designed for the protection of persons with disabilities coming from Ukraine.

With regard to medical care, foreign nationals, and also stateless persons coming from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine will receive free medical care and appropriate treatment for emergencies even without having requested a form of protection in Romania under the asylum law.

"Healthcare services will be provided both in the temporary accommodation camps and humanitarian assistance, as well as in the accommodation locations established by the emergency committees," said Carbunaru.

Ukrainian refugees will be included in Romania's national public health programmes in order to receive adequate medicines and medical care.

The measures approved by the government is also designed to facilitate access of Ukrainian citizens to the local labour market.

"Ukrainian citizens will be able to work without the need for a work-stay visa," said the spokesperson.

The measures approved by the Romanian government by emergency ordinance also include the encouragement of humanitarian donations.