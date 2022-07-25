Romanian group defrauds Europeans in three-million-euro online ad scam

A group of Romanians has defrauded 114 people from European countries in an online ad scam, with the fraud being estimated at three million euros, according to the Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

The investigation in this case was started under a European investigation order issued by Spain.

Two weeks ago, prosecutors raided the homes of the members of this group accused of forming an organised criminal group, fraud and money laundering.

According to DIICOT, a group made up of several Romanian nationals was involved in posting fictitious advertisements on the Internet in order to mislead people, and so far 114 victims have been identified in Poland, Switzerland, Portugal, Germany and Greece. In order to collect the money, bank accounts were opened, which were later used to make money transfers.

The fraud in this case is estimated at three million euros.

During the raids, computer systems were found and seized for the continuation of the investigation.

Helping with the investigation were officers of the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime - Cybercrime Combat Service, SCCO Valcea, BCCO Pitesti, organised crime combat services of Valcea and Sibiu, as well gendarmes of the Special Response Brigade of the Gendarmerie and the Valcea County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.

Also taking part in the mission were four officials of the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest and Spain and a EUROPOL official. AGERPRES