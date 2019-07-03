Romanian-Kazakhstani duo Cirstea-Voskoboeva advanced to second round at Wimbledon

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea and Kazakhstani Galina Galina Voskoboeva qualified on Wednesday for the second round of the Grand Slam at Wimbledon, after defeating the pair made up of British Eden Silva/Sarah Beth Grey, with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

For qualifying for the second round, Sorana and her partner secured a cheque worth 19,000 GBP and 130 WTA points.

In the second round, Sorana and Galina will face off the winners of the event between Alize Cornet (France)/Petra Martic (Croatia) - Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)/Veronika Kudermetova (Russia), 14th seeds. Sorana also performed in singles, but she was eliminated in the first round.

Also in the first round, Irina Bara and Magda Linette (Poland) were defeated by the pair made up of Nicole Melichar (US)/Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic), with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

Bara and her pair secured a cheque worth 12,000 GBP and 10 WTA points.