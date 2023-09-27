Romanian language, culture and civilization course to be taught in Belgium too

The course of Romanian language, culture and civilization will also be taught in the educational institutions of the French Community of Belgium where children of Romanian origin study, Education Minister Ligia Deca announced on Wednesday as she and Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Pierre-Yves Jeholet and Belgian Education Minister Caroline Desir signed the Partnership Charter between the Romanian Education Ministry and the Government of the French Community in Belgium on the implementation of the 2023 - 2028 program of Opening to Languages and Cultures.

"The course is intended for both preschoolers and students from grades 1 to 12, and is offered free of charge to the children whose parents have requested it," Ligia Deca wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.



Specific to the French Community in Belgium is the fact that, in addition to the language component, the project also includes interculturality openness courses, which are taught to the entire class by the Romanian teacher, in partnership with the tenure teacher.



"I will make every effort for the series of bilateral treaties to continue, for the implementation of the Romanian language, culture and civilization course in as many as possible educational units abroad. Wherever they are, Romanian children need to preserve their roots and feel close to their birth country," Deca said.