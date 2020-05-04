Romanian start-up Humans attracts financing of 330,000 euros to develop digital ADN technology

The Romanian technology start-up Humans attracted, during this period, funding worth 330,000 euros for the development of an innovative technology capable of generating synthetic (AI-created) media, the company said a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The funding attracted by Humans comes from the venture capital investment fund Early Game Ventures, ROCA X, part of Impetum Group, a project for disruptive businesses, as well as from a private investor.

The technology developed by Humans is based on the latest advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and consists in manipulating a person's voice, image and gestures, in order to generate synthetic representations of his identity, also known as digital DNA, synthetic or algorithmically generated media.

According to the press release, the technology will allow, for example, the narration of books (audio-books) by the favorite actor, the holding of online courses (example: quantum physics) by the favorite star, the editing of commercials without the physical presence of the stars or personalization of audio-video productions in any language. In addition, the platform developed by Humans will generate synthetic representations using its own technology based on the consent of the data holders, which it will distribute through a B2B model to various industries - from production and media generation, advertising and security, to courses and live video conferencing.

"The capital infusion supports the acceleration of technology development by attracting talents that will contribute to the company's vision to scale human potential with the help of artificial intelligence. Humans aims to launch the digital DNA generation and manipulation platform at the end of 2020. For accelerating the development of technology, Humans is looking for talents to join its team, for positions of deep tech researcher and 3D Modeling Software Engineer, as well as in the area of AI research and development," the company states.

Humans is a Romanian deep-tech start-up, currently made up of doctoral programmers in computer vision, international Olympiad winners and software veterans.

Early Game Ventures is a venture capital investment fund financed primarily by the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

ROCA X is a project for disruptive businesses at the beginning of the road: young entrepreneurs with revolutionary ideas in the field of technology, in the stage of MVP or prototype, with the vision to have an impact on society and the passion to turn this desire into reality.