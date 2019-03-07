Romanian wrestler Vlasceanu wins bronze at U23 Senior European Championships

Romanian wrestler Diana Elena Vlasceanu on Thursday won the bronze medal in the women's 76kg category at the U23 Senior European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, after defeating Ukrainian Romana Vovchuk according to Agerpres.

Vlasceanu lost the quarter-final to Russian Daria Shisterova, who made it to the final, allowing the Romanian to fight for bronze.Team Romania's medal tally reads five medals, three silver, all won in the Greco-Roman style by Florin Tita (55 kg), Razvan Arnaut (60 kg) and Lenard Berei (130 kg), and two bronze, in the women's competition, by Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg) and Diana Elena Vlasceanu (76 kg). It is expected to grow on Friday, when Kriszta Tunde Incze will face off Russian Maria Kuznetsova in the 65kg category final; Compatriot Suzanna Georgiana Seicariu will fight for bronze with Azeri Tatiana Varansova, in the 53kg category, and Alexandra Anghel will meet Belarusian Anastasiya Zimiankova.