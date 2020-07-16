Romanians allowed into Bosnia-Herzegovina if testing negative for COVID-19 48 hours before entering

Citizens of the EU member states are allowed to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina if they can produce proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours previous to their entry, according to a press statement of Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) released on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hereby informing that the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina have announced new measures on the preconditions for entering. Thus, from July 16 this year, citizens of EU member states, including Romanian citizens, will be allowed to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina conditional upon producing proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 test in the 48 hours prior to the moment of entry into Bosnia and Herzegovina," according to MAE.At the same time, according to the information provided by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the transit regulations remain unchanged, and no medical certificate required for a stay need to be produced for passing through the country. Thus, Romanian nationals can transit through Bosnia and Herzegovina only for the purpose of returning to Romania / state of residence, provided that they do not stay/spend the night in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Transit for tourist purposes is only allowed on the Neum Corridor (Croatia-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia).All traffic restrictions have been lifted for hauliers.MAE reminds the Romanian nationals that in order to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina, a passport still has to be produced instead of the identity card as a travel document.Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by dialling the numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Sarajevo: +387 33 66 88 93; +387 33 214022. The calls are rerouted to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 27/7. Romanian citizens facing a difficult or special situation of an emergency nature can call the emergency number of the diplomatic mission: +387 61 428 354.MAE recommends visiting the websites: https://www.mae.ro/node/51903, https://sarajevo.mae.ro/ and http://www.mae.ro/ for updates.