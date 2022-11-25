 
     
Romania's Bara progresses to Montevideo Open singles QFs

irina bara

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the Montevideo Open WTA 125 tournament, prize pool USD 115,000, after defeating Chinese Xiaodi You on Thursday 6-4 6-2, told Agerpres.

Bara, 27, world number 187 WTA, prevailed in a little more than two hours.

You, 26, world number 291, won the only one previous match against Bara, in 2021, at Montevideo, round of 16, 6-2 6-4.

Bara won USD 3,475 and 29 WTA singles points, and will face French Leolia Jeanjean, 27, world number 120.

She has also progressed to the women's doubles quarter-finals paired up with Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, and will play N.3 Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela)/Eva Vedder (Netherlands).

