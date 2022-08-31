Romania's Copil advances to Como Challenger round of 16

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil on Tuesday progressed to the men's singles round of 16 of the Como Challenger tournament in Como, Italy, prize pool 45,730 euros, after defeating Italian Andrea Arnaboldi 7-6 (4) 4-6 7-6 (2).

Copil, 31, world number 349 prevailed in almost three hours (2 h 44 min), in which he managed 23 aces in his match against eighth-seed Arnaboldi, told Agerpres.

Copil also defeated 34-year-old Arnaboldi, world number 199, in 2015, in the qualifications in Brisbane, 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Qualifier Copil won 730 euros and 11 ATP singles points, and in the round of 16 he will face France's Kenny De Schepper, 35, world number 359, whom he defeated twice before, in 2013 in Orleans, in the first round - 7-5 6-3, and in 2016, in the Wimbledon qualifiers, 7-5 6-4.

He will also play in the doubles event alongside compatriot Alexandru Jecan.