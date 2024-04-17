Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania's Cornea advances to Bavarian Open doubles QFs

Guliver/GettyImages
tenis

The Romanian-French duo Victor Cornea/Theo Arribage on Wednesday advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals of the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich, Germany, prize pool EUR 579,320, after defeating Brazilians Marcelo Demoliner/Marcelo Melo 6-3 6-2.

Cornea and Arribage claimed victory after 59 minutes of actual play, but the play was interrupted for a while due to rain at 5-2 in the second set.

For their performance so far, Cornea and Arribage have won EUR 5,370 and 45 ATP doubles points.

In the quarter-finals, Cornea and Arribage will face the winners of the match Jakob Schnaitter/Mark Wallner (Germany) versus Marcus Daniell (New Zealand)/Philipp Oswald (Austria).

