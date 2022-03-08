 
     
Romania's economy drops 0.1 pct in Q4 2021

grafic scadere

The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, the Gross Domestic Product, data adjusted seasonally, estimated for the final quarter of the past year was of 308.812 billion RON current prices, lower - in real terms - by 0.1% over the third quarter of 2021 and increasing by 3.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

As raw series, the GDP estimated for the fourth quarter of 2021 was of 355.194 billion RON current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 2.4% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2021 was of 1,179.376 billion RON current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 5.9% compared to 2020.

