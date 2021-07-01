Romania's end-June forex reserves drop by 1.96 pct advance to 36.831 billion euros

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), end-June, stood at 36.831 billion euros, down 1.96 pct from 37.570 billion euros at the end of this May, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in June amounted to 902 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance and other.

Outflows amounted to 1.641 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other, Agerpres informs.

Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 4.926 billion euros, as per the current international prices.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of June 30, 2020 stood at 42.757 billion euros, compared with 42.781 billion euros this May.

Payments due this June on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 98 million euros.