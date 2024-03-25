Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania's Niculescu progresses to Miami Open women's doubles R16

Monica Niculescu

Romanian-Georgian duo Monica Niculescu/Oksana Kalashnikova on Saturday progressed to the round of sixteen of the women's doubles event at the Miami Open WTA 1,000 tennis tournament, prize pool USD 8,770,480, after defeating Demi Schuurs (Netherlands)/Luisa Stefani (Brazil), 2-6 6-2 10-6, told Agerpres.

Niculescu and her partner prevailed in an hour and 16 minutes over the seventh-seed double, despite eight double faults.

For their performance in Miami so far, Niculescu and Kalashnikova won USD 34,100 and 120 WTA doubles points.

In the round of sixteen, Niculescu and Kalashnikova will face Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA).

