Romania's Nuta straight to C1-200 m final of the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Munich

9am.ro
kaiac canoe

Romanian canoer Oleg Nuta on Friday advanced to the men's canoe single 200m final at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Munich.

Nuta of CSA Steaua came in third in heat one, clocking in at 41.056, advancing to the final scheduled for August 20. Nuta was overtaken by Czech Petr Fuksa (40.363) and Pole Oleksii Kolyadich (40.801), Agerpres.

In the semi-finals of the women's kayak single 1000m event, Malina Trifescu ranked fifth - 4:20.985 - but only the best three moved on to the final.

Yesterday, on the first day of the European Championships, Catalin Chirila qualified for the men's canoe single 500m and men's canoe single 1000m finals.

