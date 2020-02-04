Romania's objective of joining Schengen Area - discussed by ForMin Aurescu, French Ambassador Ramis

Romania's objective of joining the Schengen Area was one of the topics of the discussion held by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and French Ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis, on Tuesday.

The two officials reviewed the very good stage of the bilateral relationship of strategic partnership, revealed during the Romania - France Season, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a release sent to AGERPRES.The Romanian Foreign Affairs minister pointed out the interest in resuming the high-level dialogue in the 2+2 format (Foreign and Defence ministers), as agreed upon by Bogdan Aurescu during the recent meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Brussels, on November 20 last year, as well as for the modernization of the Roadmap of the bilateral strategic partnership.Regarding the issues on the European agenda, the Romanian head of diplomacy highlighted the interest of our country to actively participate in the reflection process within the Conference on the future of Europe, to be launched this half-year.At the same time, according to the source, Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's goal of joining the Schengen Area, pointing out that our country relies on France's support in this demarche.During the meeting, he addressed the topic of security cooperation, reiterating Romania's interests and positions of principle in relation to the regional security situation on the eastern flank of NATO and pleading for the increased French presence in the allied structures in Romania.The head of the Romanian diplomacy thanked the French authorities for the support granted for the repatriation in good conditions, on February 2, by a flight organized by France, of three Romanian citizens from the Wuhan region of China, affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

AGERPRES