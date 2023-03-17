Romania's online shopping value reaches 6.3 billion euros in 2022

The value of online purchases in Romania in 2022 was 6.3 billion euros, up slightly from the previous year, when 6.2 billion euros were recorded, according to the latest report by GPeC, the Romanian Association of Online Shops (ARMO) and the main players on the market.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted in the release, two-thirds (66%) of internet users placed at least one online order in 2022, up 8.7 percentage points from 57.3% in 2021. From this point of view, Romania was ahead of Bulgaria (41%), Turkey (42%) and Italy (49%), according to Eurostat statistics, told Agerpres.

At the same time, private surveys conducted in 2023 indicate that the share of internet users who would have ordered at least once online in the last year has already reached 79%. Of those, 25% also bought from online stores located on the European continent, up from 21% in 2021, says an iSense Solutions research conducted for GPeC in September 2022.

Across Europe, the number of online shoppers has increased by 20 percentage points over the last ten years, from 55% in 2012 to 75% in 2022. The biggest increases over the last decade have been in Estonia (+47%), Hungary (+43%), the Czech Republic (+41%) and Romania (+41%).

According to the same survey, before placing an order, 54% of all respondents actively seek opinions about the online shop they are about to buy from and say they would not buy at all if they did not find other customers' opinions about the shop.

In 2022, market research company iSense Solutions conducted quantitative research on a sample of 1,025 respondents, internet users aged 18 to 65, an urban representative sample.

The sources of the figures and market estimates published in this report are: 2Performant, ARMO, Brand Finance, eMAG, Euromonitor, Eurostat, Global Data, GPeC, INS, iSense Solutions, McKinsey, PayU, Semrush and Statista.