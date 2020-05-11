Romania's population, negative natural growth in February, March 2020

Romania recorded a negative natural growth of population in February and March 2020 compared to the same months of 2019, the National Statistics Institute (INS) reports on Monday.

The number of live births fell by 702 in March 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and decreased by 247 in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019.Moreover, the number of deceased was smaller by 298 in March 2020 than in March 2019 and lower by 411 in February 2020 than in February 2019.The natural increase was negative both in February and March 2020, as well as in February and March 2019.The number of children under 1 year who died was smaller by 21 in March 2020 than the one recorded in March 2019 and greater by 19 in February 2020 than the one recorded in February 2019.Moreover, the number of marriages decreased by 2,170 in March 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year and increased by 577 in February 2020 compared to February 2019. 877 less divorces than in March 2019 were formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010 in March 2020, and 176 less divorces than in February 2019 were pronounced in February 2020.Regarding the comparative data February-March 2020 vs January-February 2020, the official statistics show decreases on most levels.Thus, the births of 11,857 children were recorded in March 2020, 270 less than in February 2020, and the births of 12,127 children were recorded in February 2020, 3,844 less than in January 2020.The number of persons whose deaths were recorded in March 2020 was 22,591, 892 more than in February 2020, and the number of deaths of children under 1 year recorded during the same period was 83, 19 less than in February 2020.In February 2020, the number of recorded deaths was 21,699, less by 1,653 than in January 2020, and the number of deaths of children under 1 year recorded in February 2020 was 102, 11 more than in January 2020.Overall, the natural growth was negative both in March 2020, with an excess of deaths of 10,734 over live births, and in February 2020, with an excess of deaths of 9,572 over live births.In March 2020, a number of 4,053 marriages were recorded at Register Offices, 1,811 less than in February 2020, when 5,864 marriages were recorded, more by 1,508 against January 2020.On the other hand, the number of divorces formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010 stood at 1,889 in March 2020, 295 less that in February 2020. Moreover, in February 2020, the number of divorces pronounced according to the legislation in force was 2,184, increasing by 1,348 than in January 2020.The natural growth represents the difference between the number of live births and the number of deceased persons during the reference period.