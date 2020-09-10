Romania's Tig advances to Istanbul Open women's singles quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Thursday advanced to the women's singles semi-finals of the 225,500-USD Istanbul Open WTA tournament after defeating Japanese Misaki Doi 6-2 6-0 in the round of 16.

Twenty-year-old Tig, world number 88, prevailed in just 65 minutes over an opponent of comparable value, 29-year-old Doi, world number 81.For her performance so far, Tig won 5,006 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points.In the quarter-finals, Tig will play the winner between second-seeded Swedish Rebecca Peterson, 25, world number 48, and Russian Margarita Gasparian, 26, world number 117.