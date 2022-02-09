Romania's trade deficit increases by 5.3 billion euros in 2021

Romania's trade balance (FOB/CIF) deficit amounted to 23.698 billion euros, in 2021, up by 5.301 billion euros compared to 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday.

Last year, FOB exports amounted to 74.7 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 98.398 billion euros. Exports increased by 20.1% and imports by 22.1% compared to 2020.

According to the INS, in December 2021, FOB exports amounted to 6.529 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 8.869 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.339 billion euros. Compared to December 2020, exports in the last month of last year increased by 28.7% and imports went up by 26.2%.

INS data show that in 2021, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by product groups: machinery and transport equipment (44.9% for exports and 35.2% for imports) and other manufactured products (30.5 % for export and 29.8% for import).

The value of intra-EU trade in goods in 2021 was 54.094 billion euros of dispatches and 71.263 billion euros of arrivals, representing 72.4% of total exports and 72.4% of total imports.

The value of extra-EU27 trade in goods in 2021 was 20.605 billion euros in exports and 27.135 billion euros in imports, representing 27.6% of total exports and 27.6% of total imports.