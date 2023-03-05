Romania's Voinea wins two gold medals at Doha Gymnastics World Cup

Romanian athlete Sabrina Maneca Voinea on Saturday won two gold medals, on beam and floor, at the 2023 Doha Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in her first competition as a senior gymnast.

At 15, the reigning European junior vault champion won the floor final with 13.600 points, followed by Japanese Chiaki Hatakeda, 12.900, and Australian Breanna Scott, 12.800, according to a social media post of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation (FRG), according to agerpres.ro.

In the beam final, Voinea, coached by her mother, Camelia, and Cristian Moldovan, scored 13.766. The silver went to the Ukrainian Anna Lashchevska, 13.333, while the bronze went to the German Emma Leonie Malewski, 13.233.

Compariot Andrei Muntean ranked fourth in the men's parallel bars, having scored 14.633 points.

On Friday, in her first final, Voinea finished 5th on vault.

The Romanian gymnasts, who started the competitive season in Qatar, were accompanied by coaches Camelia Voinea, Marius Berbecar and Gerard Speerstra.

As many as 154 gymnasts participated in the 15th edition of the World Cup in Doha.