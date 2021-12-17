Romascanu: I will make every effort to remedy the salary situation in the Ministry of Culture

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, stated on Friday that he will make "every effort" to try to resolve as soon as possible the salary situation of the employees of the institution he leads, which are the lowest in the central public administration.

"The low salaries, the lack of staff, the impossibility to attract specialists and to keep the current ones, all these endanger the fulfillment of the complex attributions and functions of the Ministry of Culture. Along with the economic resource, the human capital represents the most important factor for fulfilling the responsibilities. I assure my colleagues in the ministry, as well as those in the decentralized services, as I have discussed with the union leader of the ministry's employees, that in the near future I will begin and all efforts to try to resolve the situation as soon as possible, by aligning the salaries at the level of the Ministry of Culture with the other salaries within the central public administration authorities," Romascanu said.

The employees of the Ministry of Culture drew the attention of the Government that they will decide to go on a general strike, if the Executive does not increase the salaries, according to the law in the field, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Employees in Culture have not had their salaries increased for more than 3 years. Thus, they have come to earn, in decentralized public services, up to 2,500 lei per month. We want to remind the Government that the staff in the field of culture has been neglected and abandoned over the years," reads a release of the Culturalia Union, posted on Facebook on Friday.