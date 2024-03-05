Rosia Montana was born to give life to a political party, premier Ciolacu says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Social Democratic Party, declared on Monday for the private broadcaster Antena 3 that former prime minister Dacian Ciolos must provide explanations regarding the Rosia Montana case, adding that there is a connection between the "Uniti Salvam Rosia Montana" movement and the emergence of USR (Save Romania Union).

"Let's tell the truth. Why did Rosia Montana appear? For a political party to appear. That demonstration, "Uniti Salvam Rosia Montana", in one month, turned, in Victoriei Square (in front of the gov't venue, ed. n.) into Uniti Salvam Romania (United we save Romania), into USR, where Mr. Ciolos was the leader. Mr. Ciolos, when Sorin Grindeanu took the oath in Cotroceni (presidential palace, ed. n.), as prime minister, I think everyone was waiting for Mr. Ciolos to go home. No. Mr. Ciolos was having a meeting with the minister of Culture and sent Rosia Montana to enter UNESCO (list, ed. n.). It is clear that there was something in the middle. Let him come and give explanations," Ciolacu said.

"We are waiting for the decision first and we will see. (...) I promised that after the decision I will make available all the documents from the Government of Romania, exactly the whole chain. There are a lot of prime ministers who insisted. Viorica Dancila postponed with for three years. Mr. (Ludovic, ed. n.) Orban came and considered that it was necessary immediately. People asked once more: 'Sir, are you sure?' Mr. (Florin, ed. n.) Citu as well. So there is something in the middle. Someone will have to say why this insistence. What are you hiding, in fact, with this decision," prime minister Ciolacu asked, rhetorically.

Marcel Ciolacu added that he is primarily interested in the Romanian state not being obliged to pay compensation.

"Mr. Ciolos has a special pension from the European Parliament. He was also a commissioner, he has from where to pay. In the case of vaccines, too an investigation has been launched. Let's wait. I don't share the justice. I'm not a judge. I'm interested in the money - let's not pay these amounts. Let's see the outcome and finally we'll make a decision," premier Marcel Ciolacu concluded.