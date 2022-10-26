Royal Charity Concert raises over 160,000 euros in support of low-income young artists

The 13th edition of the Royal Charity Concert held on Tuesday evening at the Romanian Athenaeum with the Royal Family of Romania in attendance raised over 160,000 euros that will support young talented artists with limited financial possibilities through scholarships, mentoring and promotion, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation informs in a release on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Cellist Andrei Ionita, soprano Diana Alexe and tenor George Virban gave a brilliant performance on the stage of the Athenaeum under the baton of conductor David Crescenzi, drawing huge applause; the New Hope orchestra and the three soloists offered the public arias and famous duets by composers Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti, Franz Lehar, Pablo Sorozabal, as well as the Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra by P. I. Tchaikovsky.

A visual art exhibition titled "The concerns and passions of the Royal Family members over time" was mounted in the foyer of the Athenaeum with works created by current Foundation scholarship holders.

The unique dresses worn by soprano Diana Alexe on stage were designed by two of the current scholarship recipients of the Young Talents program.

The 800-strong attendance of the Royal Charity Concert included personalities such as Nelly Miricioiu and Valentina Nafornita, Irina Margareta Nistor, Zoli Toth, Paula Seling, Andreea Raicu, Malvina Cervenschi, Dana Deac.

The funds raised from the concert sponsorships and donations will support a new generation of musicians and visual artists aged between 14 and 24 and coming from families with modest incomes, through the 2023 Young Talents program whose national selection will be released in November.

"The more than 1,800,000 euro worth of funds collected over time from sponsorships and donations were invested in the artistic future of Romania. A total of 380 scholarships were awarded to talented young people at the beginning of their journey, who come from low income families; with the support of mentors and their sustained promotion, they achieved extraordinary national and international performances," the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation said.

The Young Talents Program is recognized as the best art and culture program in Romania, and is a four-time awardee of the Civil Society Gala, including in 2022.

Organized annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charity Concert traditionally takes place on October 25, the birthday of King Mihai I of Romania, who set up the Foundation together with Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta.