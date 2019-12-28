Royal family's 2019 agenda: 330 public actions, 42 domestic and foreign visits

Romania's royal family has this year carried out 330 public actions and has made 42 visits in the country and abroad, the Royal House informed in a release.

The costs of all the visits and of the events at the royal residences have been covered from the funds of the Crown Custodian, the cited source said.There have been 26 visits to Romanian localities, including four to Curtea de Arges, two to Iasi, two to Ploiesti, as well as to the Pasarea Monastery, Jilava, Cluj-Napoca, Sebes, Blaj, Alba Iulia, the Avram Iancu commune, Oradea, Arad, Constanta and Savarsin.The foreign visits were to Turkey, Belgium, Azerbaijan, France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands, Armenia and Switzerland.The 330 public actions had military, diplomatic, economic, educational, social, sports, health, scientific or artistic themes.According to the release, 46 schools, high schools, universities and organizations have royal names, and 56 institutions, organizations and annual events, both in Romania and in the Republic of Moldova, stand under the high royal patronage. Eight annual university scholarships are granted personally by the Crown Custodian and Prince Radu.As many as 14 books on the royal family were published in Romania in 2019.Crown Custodian, Princess Margareta, gave four speeches on topics related to Romania, the European Union and NATO at the Danish Society for Foreign Policy in Copenhagen, at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague, the French Academy (Paris) and at the Diplomatic Corps Evening hosted by the Royal Palace in Bucharest. She also participated in three solemn sessions of the Parliament, and received the accolade of "most influential woman in Romania" at the Forbes Romania 2019 event.