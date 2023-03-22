Rugby: Romania's national team to meet US team in test match in Bucharest

Romania's national rugby team will play a test match against the United States of America on August 5, in Bucharest, this being the last meeting that the first representative team will play in the country before participating in the World Cup in France, informs the Romanian Rugby Federation in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Romania's national rugby team is completing its calendar of preparation matches for the World Cup in France. Thus, 'Stejarii' will meet the United States of America on August 5, the match will take place in Bucharest, at the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium, from 20:00. At the moment, the USA is ranked 18th in the world, while Romania has moved up one place to 19th in the World Rugby hierarchy," the press release reads.

Romania and the USA will meet for the 10th time, with the 'Oaks' (Stejarii) winning two matches. Last time, the two teams met in 2018, in a test match played at the Ghencea ground in which the guests won 31-5, told Agerpres.

In August, Romania will play three preparation matches for the World Cup in France (September 8 - October 28): against USA (August 5, in Bucharest), against Georgia (August 12, in Tbilisi) and against Italy (August 19, away).

At the Rugby World Cup, Romania is in Group B and will play Ireland on September 9 in Bordeaux, followed by South Africa (Bordeaux) on September 17, Scotland (Lille) on September 30 and Tonga (Lille) on October 8.