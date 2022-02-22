Safety glass mandatory for taxis, according to European standards

Taxis will have to have safety glass, according to European standards, otherwise they will not obtain the Romanian Automotive Register (RAR) product certification, according to the draft law for the amendment of art.67 of Law no.38 / 2003 on taxi and rental transport adopted on Tuesday by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

There were 279 votes in favor of the draft law, one vote against and 13 abstentions.

Thus, the draft law, in the case of taxis, for the issuance of the product certification by RAR, will be applicable the provisions of Regulation No. 43 of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) - Uniform provisions concerning the approval of safety glazing materials and their installation on vehicles.

Otherwise, RAR will not issue the product certification.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this draft law, which was already adopted by the Senate.