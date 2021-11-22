Scaled-down Bucharest December 1 military parade

Soldiers and specialist personnel of the Defence Ministry (MApN), the Interior Ministry (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the National Administration of Penitentiaries will take part in a December 1 National Day parade at Arcul de Triumf Square in Bucharest, agerpres reports.

The ceremony, which starts at 11:00hrs, will be scaled down to take into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the event, in strict compliance with legal provisions on preventing and combating the effects of the pandemic, according to a MApN press statement released on Monday.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the national anthem will be sung, simultaneously with the 21 cannon salvos, followed by the laying of a wreath by President Klaus Iohannis in memory of Romanian war heroes fallen on the battlefields, as well as COVID-19 victims, and keeping a moment of silence.On December 1, the National Day, Romanian Army leaders will participate, at the request and with the support of local administrations, in the preparation, organisation and conduct of small ceremonies at some garrisons where large units and military units are deployed, and soldiers on combat missions abroad will hold small military ceremonies.The national flag will be hoisted at all military bodies in the country, and code flags will be raised on board sea-going and river-going ships.