Scheduled events for August 18

GOVERNMENT:

- Gov't sitting

ECONOMICS:

- National Institute of Statistics (INS) releases data on Q2 vacancies

- Statistical data on turnover of business services, turnover of market services provided to the population, wholesale turnover as of June 2022

- Statistical data on construction works as of June 2022

SOCIAL

- National Police and Contractual Personnel Trade Unions Federation stages protest at headquarters of European Commission Representation in Romania

- National Baccalaureate Exam - autumn session

CULTURE:

- Traveling photo exhibition "We the People" organised in Craiova on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the US - Romania Strategic Partnership (Aug 17 - Sep 19);

- Enescu and the world's music International Festival's 23rd edition (9 August - 2 September), in Sinaia, Agerpres.

