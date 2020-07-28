Sea Breeze 20 NATO maritime exercise featuring Georgia, Ukraine, completed

Two Romanian military ships, a Puma Naval helicopter and about 320 sailors participated, July 20-26, in the Sea Breeze 20 maritime exercise, organised and coordinated by the United States Navy and Ukraine naval foces in western Black Sea under the aegis of NATO's Partnership for Peace has come to an end.

According to the Romanian Chief of Navy Staff (SMFN), attending the 20th edition of the Sea Breeze exercise, one of the largest organised and coordinated by the US Navy, were soldiers of the Contraamiral Eustatiu Sebastian corvette and the Regina Maria frigate which carried out, together with military partners from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Spain, the US, Turkey and Ukraine, joint sea, air and land training to ensure an adapted military presence on the southeastern flank of NATO in the Black Sea region.

"On her return from the international mission, the Contraamiral Eustatiu Sebastian docked in the Mangalia Military Port, on the afternoon of July 27, in the presence of the Deputy Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Ion Condur, as the ship's commander, Captain-Commander Codrin Misaras presenting a report on the accomplishment of the objectives during the participation in the Sea Breeze 20 exercise," according to SMFN.

Meanwhile, the Regina Maria frigate continues her missions at sea, within the SNMG-2 Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, of which she is a part according to Romania's commitments to its partners.