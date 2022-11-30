Second day of NATO ministerial meetings in Bucharest

The Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers continues on Wednesday, in Bucharest.

On the second day of the meeting, a new session of the North Atlantic Council will be held with Finland and Sweden, countries invited to join the organization, followed by a session in which the heads of diplomacy from the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, will also join the discussions.

At the end of the Bucharest Ministerial, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance will hold a press conference.

In the joint Statement of NATO Foreign Ministers, signed in Bucharest, the heads of diplomacy in the Alliance emphasize that Russia is solely responsible for the war in Ukraine. They show that Russia's aggression "has affected global food supplies, and endangered the world's most vulnerable countries and peoples". Moreover, the Foreign Ministers condemn Russia's "cruelty against Ukraine's civilian populations and violations and abuses of human rights, such as forcible deportations, torture, and barbaric treatment of women, children, and persons in vulnerable situations".

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs welcomed, in the joint Statement, the presence of the head of the Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmitro Kuleba, in Bucharest, on the first day of the NATO Ministerial, they pledge not to recognize the so-called territories annexed by the Russian Federation and to continue supporting Ukraine.

Likewise, the Foreign Ministers of the NATO member countries, gathered in Bucharest, reaffirm the commitments made at the NATO Summit that took place 14 years ago, also in the capital of Romania, including the "open door policy". AGERPRES