Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub

A new French convoy of intervention vehicles and medical supplies arrived at the humanitarian hub in Suceava on Monday evening, and will be picked up by the Ukrainian side on Tuesday and transported to Chernivtsi.

The convoy, led by a detachment of FORMISC (military division of Civil Security), comprised 100 French firefighters and carried 12 fire engines and 12 intervention trucks, four trucks with 50 tonnes of equipment, especially high-tech equipment of search and rescue and fire-fighting equipment.

"We traveled 2,500 kilometers from Paris, passed through five countries and arrived today at the Suceava hub to deliver fire-fighting, life-saving and rescue-saving equipment to our Ukrainian comrades. (...) We admire the courage of the Ukrainian firefighters in this situation and we hope that this donation of vehicles and equipment will help them in their activity'', said the French team leader Didier Talbot.

Some of these materials were purchased thanks to the French local authorities and the companies that contributed to the fundraising operations managed by the Crisis and Support Center.

The operation is coordinated by the Directorate-General for Civil Security and Crisis Management of the Ministry of the Interior and the Crisis and Support Center of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Ukraine, representing "a new testimony of the solidarity of France, the local authorities and the French companies towards the Ukrainian people".

A first French aid convoy, consisting of 11 fire trucks cars, 16 emergency vehicles and 23 trucks with 49 tonnes of medical and rescue equipment, representing France's first contribution to the humanitarian hub in Suceava, arrived in Romania on March 26.