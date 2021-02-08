Senate: Financing contracts under PNDL extended by two years by adopting GEO 214/2020

The Senate approved on Monday in the plenary sitting, unanimously, (by 136 vote) the Government's Emergency Ordinance (GEO) 214/2020 by which the financing contracts for investment objectives of the National Local Development Program (PNDL), stage I, are extended by two years.

GEO 214/2020 provides for the completion of art. 10 of GEO 28/2013, so that the financing of contracts for the achievement of investment objectives financed by the National Local Development Programme is no longer conditioned by budget loans approved by annual budget laws in the budget of the Ministry of Public Works.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila stated on Monday in the plenary sitting of the Senate that without this extension "1,005 investment objectives from 724 territorial administrative units could not be completed by the deadline provided in the normative acts" "and a consequence would have been that four billion lei had to be returned by these units to the state budget."Regarding the supplementation of the amounts requested for the financing contracts, Minister Cseke Atilla mentioned that applications were submitted from 332 territorial administrative units for 412 investment objectives, amounting to 872 million lei."All the requests that fall within the legal provisions will be included in additional documents that we will conclude with the beneficiary territorial administrative units," the development minister said on Monday in the Senate.GEO 214/2020 will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.

AGERPRES