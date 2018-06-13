stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Senate passes amendments to Code of Criminal Procedure

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
senat toti pentru justitie

The Senate adopted amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure on Wednesday, as the first chamber of Parliament. 


The bill, which was initiated by floor groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), cleared the Senate on a 74 to 28 vote. 

The senators approved all amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure put forth in a report of the select committee that dealt with justice legislation led by Florin Iordache. 

None of the amendments rejected in the committee cleared the plenary vote. 

The legislative proposal will be taken up by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making chamber in this case.

