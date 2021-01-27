Senate President Dragu: We must have reduction in budget deficit

Senate President Anca Dragu told National Public Television Broadcaster TVR 1, on Tuesday evening, that the 2021 state budget must focus on the resumption of investments and that the budget deficit must be reduced, so as to send a message of confidence to investors.

"We need to have a reduction in the budget deficit, because only this way will we send a message of confidence to investors. Otherwise, if we are not serious about the budget, it will be swiftly felt in the rise of interest rates, a rate that we do not wish. However, I am confident that Prime Minister Citu's team is responsible, Prime Minister Citu is a very good economist and I think we are lucky to have an economist in this position. We will have a budget that stimulates economic growth, but also a serious message to investors .(...) We need to focus on approving the budget. We are waiting for the budget in two or three weeks. It will probably be possible to adopt it at the level of the Government in two weeks," said Anca Dragu.

According to the president of the Senate, for 2021 "the number one goal is to overcome the pandemic".

"The 2021 budget must focus on resuming investment. The number one goal is to overcome the pandemic so that all economic activities can resume and we can return to a normal life and a sustainable economy, with inclusive growth. This year is very important, because it is the first of four years without elections and we will have time to build. This year is the start year for this construction process," Anca Dragu went on to say.