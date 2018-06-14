Senate President Tariceanu: Now, more than ever, we need to consolidate Association of European Senates' role

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that the role of the Association of European Senates, whose 19th meeting takes place on Friday at the Parliament Palace, should be strengthened in order to respond to challenges "in a cohesive manner."

"I am glad to express my feelings of joy and friendship because we are today the hosts of the 19th meeting of the Association of European Senates. It's the second meeting that we organise in Bucharest in the history of this forum, whose main goal is to promote bicameralism and a strengthen identity. Now, more than ever, we need to consolidate the role of this association. In today's world we are aware that the challenges, which we and our partners need to address, must be approached in a cohesive manner at European level and only this way we can fight the level of disparities that are affecting our communities and regions. If there is no solid European identity based on common values - cultural diversity, tolerance, solidarity, cohesion, equal opportunities, then the European standard of civilisation could diminish. According to the most pessimistic scenarios, we will end up with a dysfunctional, split and divided Europe," Tariceanu said in the opening of the meeting.He underscored that Romania, by taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU between January-June 2019 will have to "pass an exam," "a decisive test" in front of millions of Europeans.