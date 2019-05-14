Senate's Tariceanu: Cotroceni Palace Revolution commemoration ceremony uses emotional elements for electoral gain

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that the ceremony commemorating the December 1989 Revolution that will be held on May 20 at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace is actually using emotional elements - the abolition of communism, the sacrifice of the martyrs and the regaining of freedom - for electoral gain, according to Agerpres.

"Today I learned some information that, in my opinion, requires several comments: the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will declare 2019 as the 'Year of Tribute to the Victims of Communism' at a public ceremony to be held on May 20 at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the context of the 30th anniversary of the Romanian December 1989 Revolution. After having moved to Sibiu a major international summit that should have taken place in the capital, the President now decides to move the Revolution anniversary earlier by exactly 210 days and precisely before the European elections. It is obvious that the stake is none other than using emotional elements such as the abolition of communism, the sacrifice of the martyrs and the regaining of liberty for electoral purposes," Tariceanu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook.

He also reminds that the son of anti-communist dissident Doina Cornea has refused to attend the ceremony, and claims that "the associations of revolutionaries are in utter confusion."

"A new proof of the peak despair at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace! Remembering that our rigorous German President once also had the idea of aligning Romania to Germany time (this is not a joke!), we think he might operate some changes similar to the aforementioned one: the Children's Day could be merged with Pentecost, Christmas with December 1 so as to ease New Year's Eve a bit, and maybe he even arranges for the national football team to play all EURO 2020 qualifying matches on the same day - let's call it Football Day. Joke aside, I can't get this thought out of my mind: but what if the President wants the Revolution commemorated in May because he knows for sure he will no longer be in office in December?," Tariceanu notes.

President Klaus Iohannis will declare 2019 as the 'Year of Tribute to the Victims of Communism' at a public ceremony that will take place on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the context of the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, the Presidential Administration said in a statement.

According to the cited source, this event will mark the start of a dedicated series of activities in President Klaus Iohannis's program taking place this year